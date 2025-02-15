Zelensky says time has come for creation of ‘armed forces of Europe’

Two Ukrainian soldiers check the scopes of their anti-aircraft systems to ensure they’re working properly before heading out on a mission in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine (Photo by Fermin Torrano/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky says the time has come for the creation of an “armed forces of Europe”, and says his country’s fight against Russia has proved that a foundation for it already exists.

The Ukrainian leader said Europe cannot rule out the possibility that “American might say no to Europe on issues that threaten it”, and noted that many leaders have long spoken about how Europe needs its own military.

“I really believe that time has come,” Zelensky told the Munich Security Conference.

“The armed forces of Europe must be created.”

Zelensky also alluded to a phone conversation between US president Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin, after which Trump said the two leaders would likely meet soon to negotiate a peace deal over Ukraine.

Trump later assured Zelensky that he, too, would have a seat at the table to end the war that was sparked by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

“Ukraine will never accept deals made behind our backs without our involvement, and the same rule should apply to all of Europe,” Zelensky said.

“A few days ago, President Trump told me about his conversation with Putin. Not once did he mention that America needs Europe at the table. That says a lot,” he added.

“The old days are over when America supported Europe just because it always had.”

Zelensky insisted that “three years of full-scale war have proven that we already have the foundation for a united European military force. And now, as we fight this war and lay the groundwork for peace and security, we must build the armed forces of Europe”.

Noting the presence of Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte in the audience, Zelensky said his idea “wasn’t about replacing the alliance. This is about making Europe’s contribution to our partnership equal to America’s”.

By Phillip Jenne, Associated Press