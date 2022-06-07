Zelensky ‘glad we haven’t lost a very important ally’ for Ukraine after Johnson wins confidence vote

Boris Johnson told Zelensky the UK will continue to support Ukraine with its war efforts. (Photo by Justin Tallis – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Ukraine’s president Vlodymyr Zelensky has breathed a sign of relief that Boris Johnson won a confidence vote last night, saying he’s “glad we haven’t lost a very important ally.”

His praise comes after Boris Johnson narrowly escaped being removed as leader with a slimmer margin of the vote then his predecessor Theresa May had in 2018.

Calling the embattled UK prime minister a “true friend” of Kyiv, Zelensky said on a video call: “I do not know who was responsible for this decision yesterday but I’m glad we have not lost a very important ally. This is great news. That is all I can say.”

Saying “Boris is supporting us” and “is very concrete in supporting Ukraine”, he made his remarks as Russia continued its bombardment of the country, firing the first missile at Kyiv since April.

After the vote of confidence education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said “Zelenskiy will be punching the air because he knows his great ally Boris Johnson will be prime minister tomorrow morning”.

Yesterday, the UK announced it would gift multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Ukraine as it continues to try and hold Russian advances back.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “The UK stands with Ukraine in this fight and is taking a leading role in supplying its heroic troops with the vital weapons they need.