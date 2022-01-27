Young investors plan to go all in on crypto despite crash fears

Young investors are planning on increasing investments in crypto this year with the majority taking investment advice from social media.

The majority of young investors are planning to put more of their money into digital assets this year despite worries about a crypto market crash.

Approximately 56 per cent of investors between the ages of 18 and 34 plan to increase their holdings in digital assets in the hope of securing their financial futures and bagging additional income, according to a survey by Saxo Markets, a London based trading platform. The research showed that many young people are undeterred from investing despite IPSOS Mori data revealing that a third of prospective investors are put off the crypto markets by the prospect of prices spiralling downwards.

Commenting on the research, Charles White-Thomson, chief executive of Saxo Markets UK, said: “one year on from the events which saw the rise of the so-called Reddit army of traders, a quieter but more sustainable cohort of younger investors is emerging which will shape the future of investing for years to come.

“Many such investors have, however, not witnessed a market crash or a major financial crisis, so it is critical that alongside their increased investment activity, they not only seek credible sources of investment information but also look to diversify their holdings to ensure that any recent gains are protected rather than wiped off,” White-Thomnson continued.

Saxo Bank found that the majority of young people are investing in crypto to secure their financial futures and earn additional income. However, many do it for kicks, with one in seven citing fun as their main reason for investing.

While White-Thomson praised sensible investment choices made by retail traders, a recent IPSOS Mori survey found that social media is the primary source of information young people use to make investment decisions. While almost a third of young people use social media to make investment decisions only a fifth turn to brokers for advice with the same amount turning to internet forums.

