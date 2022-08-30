Yorkshire Building Society snaps up Susan Allen from Barclays to be new CEO

Yorkshire Building Society has appointed Susan Allen as its new Chief Executive.

She will join the group from Barclays, where she currently works as Head of Customer Transformation.

In this role, she is responsible for leading and supporting all colleagues in frontline teams to deliver a strong customer experience.

Allen has more than 25 years of experience in financial services having held senior executive positions at a number of large retail banks in the UK.

Previously, Allen was responsible for all of Santander’s UK Retail and Business banking businesses, supporting 15m customers with a nationwide network of branches and customer contact centres, following her role as Chief Transformation Officer.

She is also a former board member of UK Finance.

John Heaps, Chairman of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Susan to Yorkshire Building Society. Her skills and expertise will be of significant benefit to our members as we continue to invest in our digital servicing capability to help more members interact with the Society how, when and where they want to, and this will complement our branch and telephone channels.

Allen will take over from Interim Chief Executive, Alasdair Lenman, early next year.

Her appointment is subject to regulatory approval.