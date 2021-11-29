Former Yorkshire Building Society chief Mike Regnier becomes Santander UK’s new CEO

Santander UK announced this morning that Mike Regnier will become the bank’s new chief executive officer..

Regnier joins Santander from Yorkshire Building Society, where he has been CEO since 2017 and prior to that Chief Commercial and Chief Customer Officer.

Santander said in a statement he has over 25 years’ financial services and retail experience having held a variety of leadership positions across a range of blue-chip brands including Lloyds Banking Group, TSB, Halifax and Asda.

Regnier started his career as a management consultant, initially at Arthur. D Little before moving to the Boston Consulting Group.

Santander Chairman, William Vereker said: “Mike brings a powerful combination of experience, knowledge and energy, twinned with a positive vision for the future of the bank. I am confident that he will provide the strategic leadership required to drive the bank forward and fulfil our ambition to be a responsible and diverse business with our customers, communities and colleagues at its heart.”