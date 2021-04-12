YO! food chain to partner with WH Smith as high streets reopen

Asian food chain YO! is set to trial a partnership with WH Smith this month, bringing to-go food to stores as high streets begin to reopen today.

The move signals the food group’s expansion into on-the-go food and away from sit-in dining, as it also has similar partnerships with Sainsbury’s, Co-op, Tesco’s and David Lloyd Leisure Centres.

“WH Smith is a great partner as we look to increase the availability of high-quality, Japanese food across the UK,” YO! managing director of retail, David Hampton, said.

The trial will bring a YO! food range to seven WH Smith stores, as well as Victoria, Waterloo, Liverpool Street and Euston stations, including Heathrow’s Terminal two.

Also available in hospitals at Pinderfields in Yorkshire, the trial will include a range of chicken katsu bites, vegan sushi, and salmon and avocado poke.

YO!, which was acquired by private equity firm Mayfair Equity Partners in November 2015, is set to benefit from the increased footfall in the coming weeks.

