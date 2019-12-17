Yacht the hell? More 100-metre superyachts being built than ever before

The number of 100-metre-plus superyachts currently being built is at its highest in history, with 21 of the mammoth vessels under construction.



According to research by Boat International, the total number of superyachts being built – meaning boats over 24 metres long – is 807, with 21 in excess of 100m.

If placed end-to-end, all the yachts currently under construction around the world would stretch more than 32km.

The largest superyacht currently under construction is 182.9 metre Project REV, which is being built in Norway. When complete in 2021 it will take the title of largest superyacht in the world from 180 metre Azzam.



The research, the Global Order Book, also revealed a rise in the number of active superyacht shipyards producing 24-metre-plus boats, up 12.6 per cent to a total of 170.



This marks the first significant rise in the number of shipyards building superyachts since the financial crisis.



Stewart Campbell, editor of Boat International, said: “The industry as a whole remains confident, but is eyeing 2020 with caution.

“The growth in the number of active shipyards is encouraging and the amazing performance in the very large yacht sector shows there are still plenty of owners willing to commission massive superyacht projects.



“The number of yachts over 75 metres in build now is double the number recorded in 2009 – the peak of the previous superyacht boom.”

