XBTO launches ProTrading through Stablehouse

Digital asset platform XBTO has launched XBTO ProTrading – a state-of-the art suite designed specifically for institutions and qualified investors.

Designers say the platform, launched in partnership with Stablehouse, addresses critical pain points experienced by both qualified and institutional investors.

ProTrading is the first significant product launch since XBTO announced the acquisition (subject to regulatory approval) of digital asset custody and trading platform Stablehouse in August 2023.

The product encompasses the XBTO Trader UI, powered by Talos technology, and a ProTrading access account integrated with Stablehouse Ltd, hosted within the XBTO-Stablehouse Custody platform. The rollout commenced with early access this morning, followed by official general availability on Wednesday October 25.

“We believe in giving access to professional-grade trading services to institutional clients to facilitate the adoption of digital assets,” said XBTO’s CCO Javier Rodriguez-Alarcon.

“With XBTO ProTrading, we’re making it possible for qualified investors, regardless of their scale, to experience secure, efficient and high-touch trading that was previously accessible only to a segment of experts. Our priority is to offer confidence and safety while facilitating a seamless trading and custody experience.”

The platform also features a dedicated Relationship Manager, an OTC Trading Desk for customised order execution, and accessibility to an extensive network of top-tier liquidity providers.

“XBTO ProTrading revolutionises the digital asset trading landscape, offering a holistic platform that addresses key pain points and provides a unique value proposition for both qualified and institutional investors,” the CCO added.

“Investors are encouraged to explore and register for the XBTO Pro Trading early access program, embracing a new era of secure, efficient and high-touch digital asset trading and custody.”