Wunder sets National Day Cup Bar high for Size

Wunderbar was a winner under Hugh Bowman last season.

WITH an estimated one-and-a-half million tourists from China expected to cross the border into Hong Kong this week, a huge crowd is anticipated when the action gets underway for a 10-race programme at Sha Tin on Wednesday.

With both Hong Kong and China celebrating the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the National Day Cup (9.05am) over five furlongs, holds pride of place on the card.

The majority of regular racegoers would have left Sha Tin last Sunday on good terms with themselves with plenty of well-fancied gallopers obliging, and five short-priced favourites visiting the winners’ circle.

If that wasn’t enough to keep the spectators happy, their favourite jockey Zac Purton bounced back to form following a quiet couple of weeks with a hat-trick of wins, and they will be expecting more of the same again.

His supporters will be first to point out that having ridden rivals Raging Blizzard, Fast Network, Bottomuptogether and Wunderbar in the past, the Zac-Man has now pinned his hopes to Beauty Wave in the National Day Cup.

The five-year-old has been a revelation since transferring to Tony Cruz’s stable at the back end of last season, recording two impressive victories from three starts.

His seasonal appearance at beginning of last month didn’t go according to plan, however, when disappointing behind Ka Ying Rising in the HKSAR Chief Executive’s Cup.

On that occasion, after over-racing early and running into trouble at the top of the home straight, he was left floundering in the closing stages.

It is easy to put a line through that performance, but what is more difficult to ignore is his course and distance victory over rival WUNDERBAR in June.

The pair fought out a titanic struggle in the closing stages of that contest, with the Cruz galloper prevailing by half-a-length.

This time John Size’s hugely talented gelding meets his conqueror on 15-pound better terms for that narrow defeat and is surely weighted to gain his revenge.

With the Size stable having had a couple of winners already in the past month, plus a number of places, there are no worries concerning the form of the yard.

Wunderbar’s official body weight is close to a couple of his previous wins and he should be primed for this valuable Group Three contest.

With jockey Hugh Bowman having an unblemished one-from-one win record on the flashy chestnut gelding and drawn close to the favoured stands’ rails for the perfect journey, his chance is obvious.

For regular racegoers, the Shanghai Handicap (10.15am) over six furlongs, sees plenty of usual suspects lining up once again, notably Harold Win, Super Legends, Akashvani and Kempes, who always run well, but hardly ever win.

Instead, take a chance with lightly-raced ONE MORE from the in-form Mark Newnham stable, who has improved dramatically during the summer break and could be well-handicapped.

The son of One World had already shown some ability in his native South Africa when fourth in a six-furlong Group One contest, and his recent trials have been eye-catching.

POINTERS

Wunderbar 9.05am Sha Tin

One More e/w 10.15am Sha Tin