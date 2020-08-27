WPP to pay dividend even as ad revenues slump due to coronavirus

Advertising giant WPP has said it will pay an interim dividend of 10 pence a share even as advertising revenues plunged due to coronavirus.

The group said trading had improved in July, winning more business than rivals, suggesting the worst was over for the ad group.

Read more: WPP appoints former Burberry chief

The figures

WPP reported a 12.3 per cent drop in revenue in the first half of the year, down from £6.4bn in the first half of 2019 to £5.6bn.

Revenue less pass-through costs was £4.7bn, down from £5.2bn in the first half of 2019.

Revenues in the UK plunged 23.3 per cent in the second quarter as the impact of lockdown hit, while China, recovering from the impact of the pandemic, fell 3.1 per cent.

Profit before tax plunged 44.2 per cent from £494m to £276m in the comparable period.

The advertising giant took a £2.7bn impairment charge which it said was due to the reassessment of acquisitions in light of the pandemic and driven by discount rates.

WPP declared an interim dividend of 10p.

Read more: WPP revenue slumps as clients slash marketing budgets during Covid-19 crisis

Why it’s interesting

While WPP has recommended an interm dividend of 10p, it has suspended its 2019 final dividend “to protect liquidity in light of the threat to liquidity and cash flow” from the pandemic.

The firm said its share buyback was under review but intended to restart once the environment had stabilised.

WPP said its results reflected an uptick in its new business, having won almost £4bn of new business. In July, the advertising group recorded like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs of minus 9.2 per cent, a slight improvement over the second quarter even as markets remain volatile.

The ad firm said that while the economic outlook remains certain, and assuming no further lockdowns occur in its major markets, it expects an outcome for the full year to be within the current range of analysts’ expectations of minus 10.0 per cent to minus 11.5 per cent for like-for-like growth in revenue less pass-through costs.

The world’s biggest advertising company said its performance had moved away from client media expenditure, reflecting “the broader spread of marketing services” it now provides. It also said it reflected a broader shift away from commission on media investment.

What WPP said

Chief executive Mark Read said: