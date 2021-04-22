WPP makes net zero pledge for entire $60bn supply chain

WPP has pledged to reach net zero carbon emissions across its entire supply chain by the end of the decade in what it said was the most ambitious approach in the ad industry.

The holding group said its own operations will be net zero by 2025, with all electricity to be renewably-sourced.

Across its supply chain of media outlets, with whom it spends $60bn (£43bn) each year, a target has been set for 2030.

WPP said the supply chain accounted for the overwhelming majority of its emissions, with the production of advertising content and placement of campaigns in media channels such as TV the two largest sources.

The FTSE-listed giant, which owns agencies including Ogilvy, Grey and Group M, said it was the first in the ad industry to include media in its net zero commitment.

“WPP is the world’s largest buyer of advertising space, managing more than $60 billion in media spend on behalf of our clients, and the world’s largest producer of advertising content. So we have the opportunity to make a real difference,” said chief executive Mark Read.

“By including emissions from the placement of advertising in our net zero commitment — a first for our industry — we aim to raise the bar for the whole sector.”

WPP said it aims to work with media partners to develop industry-wide standards for measuring and eliminating the carbon emitted from placing ads in the media.

A number of major corporations have laid out net zero plans as part of a wider environmental push.

More than 160 of the world’s biggest financial services firms yesterday announced the launch of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, a new group aimed at coordinating net zero initiatives across the industry.