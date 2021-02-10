WPP buys Brazilian software engineering firm DTI Digital

Creative transformation company WPP has acquired DTI Digital, a leading digital innovation and software engineering firm.

DTI’s digital services help clients become more connected to their customers, through the development of support systems such as data collection software.

The Brazilian company scales up its expert development teams in response to client needs, comprising more than 600 software engineers.

World-renowned clientele

Brazil is the largest market for WPP in Latin America, which works with a range of clients in the country including Coca-Cola, Nike and Visa.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “Our clients are looking for fully integrated solutions that combine creativity with cutting-edge technology to help them adapt and respond to the rapidly shifting business environment.

“I am delighted to welcome DTI Digital to WPP and look forward to working together to deliver transformative results for our clients.”

Objectives

The acquisition is in line with WPP’s objectives outlined in its December 2020 Capital Markets Day to expand its presence in the faster growing areas of commerce and technology.

It will help the company support its clients’ digital transformation in Brazil and beyond.

DTI will benefit from WPP’s global network and relationships with the world’s largest technology companies.

