Worst corporate jargon of the week: Disruptor

A wind-up spaghetti fork: a genuine piece of disruptive technology.

Offender: Disruptor

Every one of us has been an email chain which is borderline unintelligible for the amount of corporate lingo thrown in there. At City A.M., we’re taking a stand and calling out the worst jargon which travels around the City faster than you can drink an overpriced pint. This week: disruptor.

What does it mean?

A company or form of technology that causes radical change in an existing industry or market by means of innovation. At least that’s what it’s supposed to mean. More often, though, you’ll find it plastered onto the marketing of any startup with a creative copywriter at their disposal.

While the use of the word has evolved, and generously expanded, rapidly in the last five years, its meaning has nonetheless remained close to its root: to disrupt, to annoy, to irritate.

Often used interchangeably with ‘visionaries’.

Who uses it?

Better question: who doesn’t? An ice cream company – no, no, we think you’ll find that’s actually a dairy disruptor. A makeup brand with an Instagram account – that’s actually a cutting-edge new tech company – and they’re disrupting beauty with their new line of 50 lipsticks in varying shades of nude.

Could be confused with…

A startup

Actual radical change

Should we be worried?

Undoubtedly. Some of us like the status quo.

How do we get rid of it?

Fight fire with fire and be a disruptor yourself. Next time someone tells you about a disruptive new brand, don’t even let them finish their sent-

Corporate ick rating: 8/10