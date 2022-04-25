World’s first hub for flying taxis opens today in Coventry

Air-One will be the world’s first hub for flying taxis and drones.(Photo/Unmarked Studio)

UK start-up Urban-Air Port (UAP) opened today in Coventry the world’s first demonstration hub for flying taxis and delivery drones.

Backed by the UK Government with a £1.2m grant, UAP will operate the vertical airport – or “vertiport” – for at least one month to develop a blueprint for future deployment.

At the vertiport, UAP will host demonstrator flights for the West Midlands Police and aerial logistics firm Skyfarer.

“British innovation has a rich history of transforming global transportation, from the creation of the railroads in the 1800s, to the growth of great British brands such as Jaguar, Triumph and Rover in the 1950s,” said aviation minister Robert Courts.

“This step forward puts Britain at the vanguard of clean transport, bringing investment and high-skilled, green job opportunities to the nation, while levelling up opportunity in the Midlands.”

Located in the centre of Coventry, Air-One is expected to help the industry make the case for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL).

According to recent research, the global eVTOL market is expected to grow by $3.66bn by 2026 to reach $12.4bn a year later, at an annual growth rate of 35.74 per cent.

Despite a boom in the eVTOL market, NASA recently said growth could be stunted due to a lack of ground infrastructure.