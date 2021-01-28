World’s first ‘flying car’ and drone airport to open in Coventry

A pop-up urban airport that will showcase so-called “flying cars” and drones will be opened in Coventry later this year.

The airport, called Air One, is scheduled to open in November and will be located close to the Ricoh Arena in the north of the City, Sky News reported.

The project has received a £1.2m government grant, which has been matched by Hyundai. Its open will coincide with celebrations marking Coventry as the UK City of Culture.

The pop-up airport has been developed by London-based company Urban Air Port, and is designed to demonstrate how “flying cars” and drones will need to integrate with existing infrastructure to be used in urban environments.

According to Sky News, the so-called “flying cars”, the EVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) vehicles are essentially helicopters, not cars that will be driven on roads and then also flown.

Speaking to Sky News, Urban Air Port’s chief executive Ricky Sandhu said he “totally agreed” that the term flying cars was misleading.