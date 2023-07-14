World Mobile secures licensed spectrum in the USA

Decentralised communication specialist World Mobile has secured a licensed spectrum in the US.

The organisation, which has focused much of its core mission of ‘connecting the unconnected’ in African nations, has described the landmark licence as a ‘pivotal milestone’.

The basis of World Mobile’s US plan surrounds the eyebrow-raising number of people without access to the internet. It is understood around 24 million Americans have no broadband access – including 19 million in rural areas and some 1.4 million living on protected tribal lands.

Globally, almost three billion people are considered to have no internet access and, while many reside in what the United Nations refer to as ‘least developed countries’ (LDCs), there are still large numbers without access in ‘developed’ countries.

Licensed spectrum in the US will form an integral part of World Mobile’s hybrid dynamic network solution, working in conjunction with shared and unlicensed spectrum across both aerial and ground assets, to deliver wide-ranging connectivity.

World Mobile has secured up to 20MHz of spectrum in markets within California, New Mexico, Nevada and Utah – states which suffer widespread underconnectivity, especially within rural regions. The secured spectrum will pave the way for the deployment of decentralised network infrastructure (AirNodes) within these states, ahead of the planned launch of AirNode sales.

With licensed spectrum secured, World Mobile will become a full member of the GSMA, and be officially recognised as the 52nd mobile network operator in the USA, pending approval by the FCC.

“By securing licensed spectrum, we are signalling our intent to revolutionise the connectivity landscape in the United States,” said World Mobile CEO Micky Watkins.

“Securing spectrum strengthens our position to deploy our network and support a profitable sharing economy. We believe in harnessing the collective power of individuals and communities to create a more inclusive and connected world.”