From Davos ski fields to Singapore: World Economic Forum now heads to Southeast Asian city-state

The World Economic Forum (WEF) will be held in Singapore instead of Davos, Switzerland next year as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to throw global events into disarray.

The organisation in the autumn planned to move its signature event from Davos to Lake Lucerne.

Now it’s moving entire countries.

The global pandemic would make it difficult to ensure the health and safety of participants in Switzerlands, WEF president Borge Brende said in an email today.

The ritzy gathering of leaders from politics, business, acadmia and Hollywood will also be delayed until September.

“The Managing Board took a very important decision today to move the Special Annual Meeting 2021 to Singapore (13-16 May),” Brende said in the email obtained by Reuters.

“We had foreseen to organize our Annual Meeting 2021 in Lucerne-Burgenstock this spring.

“Unfortunately, the current Covid-19 situation in Europe makes it unlikely that we would be able to create the necessary conditions to ensure the health and safety of our staff, participants and the broader community,” Brende said.

“Singapore has been successful in dealing with the pandemic,” he said.

He said partners would be informed later and a press release would be sent out tomorrow.