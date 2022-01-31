Workspace giant IWG expands global presence as hybrid working momentum continues

Flexible workspace provider IWG more than doubled the number of new franchise location commitments around the world in 2021.

IWG made a total of 150 new centre commitments, compared to 67 commitments in the previous year.

It comes as there has been a trend towards hybrid working models, with workers looking for different spaces to work in. The firm has added more than 2m new customers to its global network in the past year. It made several ventures into new countries, including the US, India and Spain.

One headline deal was its biggest ever regional franchise deal with partner Ratanakorn, committing to opening at least 40 locations over the next cade.

IWG also formed a joint venture with Hysan Development to operate IWG’s 32 locations across Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. The joint venture will also be used to launch new sites in the region.

Mark Dixon, founder and CEO of IWG said : “We have seen significant momentum in our franchise business, as a growing number of companies of all sizes commit to the hybrid model.

The shift towards work happening in the heart of local communities everywhere – cities and suburbs, towns and villages will accelerate further over the coming years..”

IWG will continue to partner with with “a growing number of franchise partners” for workers’ local needs.