Workers to strike at Rolls-Royce supplier owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway

Industrial action is set to take place at the Rolls-Royce supplier on August 21. (Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images)

Almost 200 workers at a supplier to the likes of Airbus, Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems are to strike over an “unacceptable” pay offer.

The employees at SPS Technologies in Leicester will begin industrial action later this month, union Unite has confirmed.

SPS Technologies is part of Precision Castparts Corp which is owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway.

The strike action has been called after the shopfloor workers, who produce specialist nuts, bolts, pins, screws and collars for the aerospace and defence industries, rejected a two-year pay rise of seven per cent plus a £400 one-off payment.

Unite said that the employees, some of whom are on the minimum wage, are demanding a significant increase in pay.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Low paid SPS workers have suffered years of below inflation pay rises and they have had enough.

“SPS is part of an unimaginably wealthy corporate empire and can absolutely afford to put forward a fair pay rise.

“Unite SPS members’ have their union total support in taking strike action.”

Strike action is scheduled to take place at SPS Technologies’ Barkby Road site on August 21.

Unite said that the action will impact supplies for Airbus, Rolls-Royce, Avio Aero, Leonardo, GKN and BAE Systems.

Unite regional officer Lee Purslow added: “SPS’ clients will not be happy that their supply chains are facing disruption because the company is refusing to pay its workers properly.

“Industrial action could still be avoided, but SPS must put forward an offer that is acceptable to our members.”

According to its most recently-published accounts, for 2022, SPS Technologies achieved a turnover of £38.8m in the year to January 1, 2023, up from £24.1m.

It also cut its pre-tax loss from £23.7m to £6.9m over the same period.

Its accounts for 2023 are due to be filed with Companies House by the end of September.