Worker from UK’s Hong Kong embassy reportedly detained in China over ‘prostitution’

The employee of the British consulate in Hong Kong who is being held in mainline China is being detained over involement in prostitution, China’s state-backed newspaper reported.

China’s foreign ministry had confirmed yesterday that Simon Cheng had been detained in the border city of Shenzen, but had not provided any further details.

Cheng had failed to report back to his office on 9 August after travelling to the city for a meeting, according to his family and girlfriend.

The British government has said it is “extremely concerned” by reports of Cheng’s detention.

The Global Times, which published by the ruling Communist Party’s official People’s Daily, cited a report on its English-language website saying Cheng had been detained for 15 days for “solicitation of prostitution”.

Police in Shenzhen’s Louhu district said Cheng had violated a public security law, which states that those who engage in prostitution or visit prostitutes shall be detained for between 10 and 15 days, and may be fined 5,000 yuan (£582).

Hong Kong has been wracked by anti-government protests in recent weeks, after the local government proposed a bill that would have allowed Hong Kong citizens to be extradited to mainland China.

Main image credit: Getty

