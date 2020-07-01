Work still 'ongoing' on air bridges, says Alok Sharma

Business secretary Alok Sharma has said the UK’s plans to create air bridges with other countries is still “ongoing”, potentially indicating further delays to any announcement.

The UK’s plan to have quarantine-free with some low coronavirus risk countries, also known as air bridges or travel corridors, was expected to be announced last Friday.

Read more: Tui UK boss calls on ministers to give clarity over ‘air bridges’

Media reports have speculated that there are plans to implement a three-tier system with the lowest-risk countries given a green rating, medium-risk countries amber and high-risk countries rated red.

However, Sharma told BBC today that the plans were still not yet finalised.

It comes as Airbus yesterday announced it would cut 15,500 jobs worldwide, including 1,700 in the UK.

Speaking to the BBC, Sharma said: “Work is ongoing in terms of air bridges and I hope later on this week we can set out some of those lower risk countries where people return from these particular countries and they will not be faced with quarantine.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

“Work is ongoing and you mentioned the transport secretary [Grant Shapps] is working very hard with the airline sector as well to see what support can be provided.”

The global aviation industry is in turmoil, with job losses slated at many airlines and manufacturers.

Yesterday, Easyjet announced it had begun consultations to close bases in Stansted, Southend and Newcastle, with more than 1,000 jobs at risk.

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary also said today that 3,500 jobs were at risk at his low budget airline.

Read more: Airbus to axe 15,000 jobs as pandemic hammers aviation industry

Andrew Flintham, UK boss of holiday company Tui, yesterday said the industry desperately needed clarity on potential air bridges with other countries.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: “We really do need that certainty, so if mid-week or Wednesday, or whenever it’s going to be, if the government can give us that list of destinations we can go to.”