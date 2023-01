Work and pensions minister quits for ‘personal reasons’

Lady Stedman-Scott

Work and pensions minister Baroness Stedman-Scott has stepped down for “personal reasons”, Downing Street has said.

Lady Stedman-Scott, 67, has been a minister in the department since 2019, having previously been a Government whip in the House of Lords.

She is replaced by Viscount Younger of Leckie, who moves from the whips’ office where he is in turn replaced by Lord Evans of Rainow.

Press Association