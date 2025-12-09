Woodford Reserve teams up with fashion house Markarian for 2025 holiday bottle

Kentucky Bourbon brand Woodford Reserve has launched a limited edition 2025 holiday bottle, created in collaboration with New York fashion designer Alexandra O’Neill. Best known as the founder of luxury label Markarian, O’Neill’s design features a classy take on traditional sprigs of mistletoe and festive stars.

The palette – with a backdrop of sage green – is a reference to the evergreens surrounding the Woodford Reserve distillery in Kentucky. The result is a bottle that’s a keepsake in itself – although the whiskey is a nice bonus!

The holiday bottle – which holds the same award-winning liquid – has become a seasonal staple for collectors and bourbon fans but this is the first time Woodford Reserve has turned to a fashion house for its design. Markarian, which has been worn by Michelle Obama and Kate Middleton, is known for its vintage-inspired silhouettes and intricate embellishment, motifs that can be seen in her work on the Christmas bottle.

“For this holiday label, I wanted the bottle to feel like a beautifully wrapped gift, precious and celebratory,” says O’Neill. “Visiting the distillery brought the vision to life, with the evergreens, amber tones of the bourbon and historic buildings inspiring the colour story and design details.”

Woodford Reserve master distiller Elizabeth McCall says the partnership takes the holiday tradition to a new level. “This elegant bottle will immediately elevate any holiday party,” she says. McCall, who became the first woman to lead the distilling team last year, has been instrumental in broadening Woodford Reserve’s reach beyond the core bourbon community, strengthening its credentials within arts, culture and design.

Limited editions like the Woodford 2025 holiday bottle, particularly those with designer collaborations, have become valuable tools for brands looking to stand out in an increasingly crowded market.

The bottle will be available in Tesco, Waitrose, Morrisons and Asda, with a recommended retail price of £38.50 for a 700ml bottle.

Whether you’re shopping for a bourbon enthusiast or a design-minded family member who enjoys the occasional dram, look no further – with Markarian’s festive makeover, this is sure to be the most stylish bottle on the Christmas table.