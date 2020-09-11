Women in finance body launches major research project

A major new research project will explore the barriers to female progression in financial industries, it was announced today.

The four-year programme, conducted by the London School of Economics and The Wisdom Council, will first identify why women continue to be under-represented at senior levels in the City and Canary Wharf.

The second part of the research will see participating firms – including Blackrock and Citi – implement the findings of the initial study to assess their effectiveness.

The programme has been instituted by Women in Banking and Finance (WIBF) “to address the pressing gender and inclusion challenges the sector faces.”

The research, the first of its kind, is supported by Blackrock, Citi, Refinitiv, Barclays, Santander, Baillie Gifford, The Cumberland and Aegon, with trade body the Association for Financial Markets in Europe as associate partners.

Vivienne Artz, President of the WIBF, said the programme “is a pioneering approach that brings together the UK’s most innovative and financial services organisations to collectively drive the development of new solutions that will help turn the gender diversity dial.

“Participating firms are signposting their commitment to building a more balanced workplace and this research will provide the clear calls to action, support and tools to reap the benefits,” she added.