Women in business given chance to win mentoring from Karren Brady

Baroness Karren Brady (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Leaders)

Female entrepreneurs have a chance to bag a one-on-one mentoring session with Apprentice star Baroness Karren Brady.

Applications to win an exclusive mentoring session with Brady are open until the end of the month, with the scheme organised by insurance provider Simply Business. The scheme, launched to coincide with International Women’s Day this month, is designed to help women overcome sexism in the business world.

“The level of gender bias and inequality within business, particularly within the small business landscape, is astounding,” commented Baroness Brady CBE, an ambassador for Simply Business.

Brady is no stranger to male dominated professions. She became the managing director of Birmingham FC in 1993 at just 23 years of age. When the team was promoted she became the first woman to hold the role for a football club in the top English league and in 2010 she went on to be appointed vice-chairman of West Ham United.

“Sexism and bias, whether conscious or unconscious, will erode confidence over time and lead to unequal opportunities,” she added. “We need to inspire women into business, not bring them down.”

Research commissioned by Simply Business found that one in three female entrepreneurs have experienced sexism as a business owner, while one in five have also experienced gender inequality and unequal access to opportunities as a result of their gender identity. a staggering 91 per cent of respondents said gender bias and inequality is prevalent in business, with 31 per cent describing it as severe or widespread.

Female entrepreneurs and business owners have experienced gender bias and sexism across all industries and regions of the UK.

“We need to harness the talents, ambitions and drive of women, at any business, big or small,” commented Brady. “Supporting and mentoring one female entrepreneur, and giving them the skills and tools they need to flourish, is a positive step forward in this journey.”

