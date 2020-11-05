Wizz Air swings to hefty loss as airline pain goes on

Wizz Air this morning swung to a €243.1m (£219m) loss for the first six months of the year as the coronavirus pandemic decimated air travel.

Over the period the low-cost carrier flew 6.5m people, 70.1 per cent lower than last year’s 22.1m.

However, the Hungarian airline outperformed a number of other carriers in the same period, flying at 72 per cent capacity in the period.

Revenue also fell 71.8 per cent to €471.2m in the same period.

The results come as the UK put in place a new lockdown banning international travel for the next month, another hammer blow for the industry.

Wizz’s chief exec Josef Varadi acknowledged the challenge the new ban would present to airlines, but said the company had laid the foundations for a “swift recovery”.

While other airlines have been focused on cutting routes and bases, Wizz Air has launched 260 new routes so far this year.

In addition, it has opened 13 new bases, including at Bari in Italy, and Oslo and Tronheim in Norway.

Varadi said: “During the first half of the financial year, we demonstrated outstanding agility and invested in long-term market opportunities.

“We continue to pursue opportunities as they arise and to create a unique competitive advantage for the future.”