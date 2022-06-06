Wizz Air enjoys pandemic rebound as summer travel begins

The revival of international travel following sustained pandemic disruption continues, with Wizz Air reporting a 390 per cent boost in passenger numbers compared to last year.

Overall, the ultra-low cost airline carried 4,117,271 passengers last month, at a load factor of 84.2 per cent, with warmer weather and summer holidays powering consumer interest.

Wizz Air has also continued to expand its network, announcing plans to establish operations in Malta, to strengthen its position on the continent.

The airline has also announced its potential expansion in Saudi Arabia, signing a memorandum of understanding with the country’s ministry of investment to explore development opportunities.

May 2022 May 2021 Change Capacity 4,889,505 1,272,357 284.3 % Passengers 4,117,271 840,445 389.9 % Load Factor 84.2 % 66.1 % 18.2ppts Wizz Air – latest monthly update

It has also streamlined its services in the UK, having cancelled all Wizz UK flights from its Doncaster Sheffield Airport base after 10 June.

Pilots and cabin crew have been offered the opportunity to fly out of another base in the UK.

Alongside business goals, Wizz Air has revealed that it will be offering further 10,000 free tickets for Ukrainian refugees to travel from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries to the UK.

The arrangements have been made in partnership with several not-for-profit organizations,

It has also reduced its environmental impact, with Wizz Air reporting a 20.2 per cent reduction in carbon emissions per passenger compared to the same month last year.