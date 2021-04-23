Wizz Air aiming for 60-80 per cent capacity over summer

Wizz Air chief executive Jozsef Varadi said that the carrier was planning to fly at 60-80 per cent capacity over the summer months.

Speaking at an aviation conference this morning, the Hungarian airline’s boss said that the situation over the summer would be far better than the current circumstances.

Read more: SpaceX and Nasa launch astronauts in recycled rocket

“I’m expecting something between 60 per cent to 80 per cent, and this is the Wizz Air perspective,” he said.

His words come after the low cost carrier said it was in line for a net loss of up to €590m for the full financial year.

With restrictions still in place across much of the carrier’s core European market, Wizz Air has said it is not expecting traffic to pick up until the late summer.

In March, the carrier flew just 480,000 people, about a quarter of the number of passengers it carried the same month a year ago.

However, after a year in which Wizz Air has expanded its network of bases and routes even as other airlines have cut back, it is confident it is set for success when air transport returns.

Before the Open: Get the jump on the markets with our early morning newsletter