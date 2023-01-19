WIN! A cake dropped off at your office today – because you deserve it

We’ve teamed up with Cutter and Squidge to give away a cake today

City A.M. has teamed up with award-winning London bakery Cutter and Squidge to give away not one, not two but three cakes to deserving office workers today.

Earlier this week the boss of the food regulator said bringing a cake into the office wasn’t creating a “supportive environment.”

But at City A.M. we know how hard Square Mile workers work – and we think coming together over a cake in the afternoon to celebrate a birthday, a milestone or just because it’s Thursday is a wonderful way to build office culture.

To win, all you need to do is tweet @cityam with the reason your team deserves one of Cutter and Squidge’s fantastic cakes – but because we want to get it to you this afternoon, you’ll need to be based in or nearby the Square Mile.

They’ve made our loyal readers a chocolate squidge cake, a strawberry eaton mess, and a vegan blueberry lemon.

Yesterday management gurus, CEOs and Square Mile workers all slammed the nanny state call by the nation’s top food regulator to ban cake from the office.

Professor Susan Jebb said bringing in a tasty treat to share with colleagues didn’t create a “supportive environment” for people to cut down on food – and extraordinarily compared it to passive smoking.

Yesterday Leadership expert Ann Francke, the chief exec of the Chartered Management Institute, said “sharing office snacks is a great way to come together as a team.