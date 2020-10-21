William Hill warns new lockdowns will hit profit

Bookmaker William Hill (WMH) has warned that the UK’s new coronavirus restrictions could hit profits as it posted a nine per cent drop in third-quarter revenue.

The bookie said: “We estimate that, on average, the closure of 100 shops for four weeks would reduce EBITDA [an earnings measure] by circa £2m, excluding the benefit from any job support schemes for which the group may be eligible.”

William Hill said it had recently seen a “rapid recovery in UK retail as footfall returned to pre-Covid levels”.

Its revenue was still down after a difficult start to the year, however. Third-quarter revenue was nine per cent lower than a year earlier, while year-to-date revenue was down 25 per cent.

More to follow.