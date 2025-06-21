William Hill Royal Ascot Offer – William Hill Free Bet Royal Ascot for June

William Hill Royal Ascot Offer

One of the country’s most popular race meets is coming up, Royal Ascot gets underway on Tuesday, 17th June, with five days of fantastic action to come! Ready for the event, one of the country’s most recognised sports bookmakers, William Hill, is offering customers an exclusive promotion: they can receive a free bet on this year’s races!

Keep reading on to find out more about Royal Ascot free bet offer from William Hill, how to claim it, the schedule ahead of the event, and lots more!

T&Cs: Opt in and place a bet on any Royal Ascot race at odds of EVS (2.0) or greater (“Qualifying Bet”) and get a free bet to use on any Royal Ascot race (“Free Bet”). The promotion runs from 13:00 (UK time) on Sunday 15th June 2025 to 18:10 (UK time) on Saturday 21st June 2025 (the Promotion Period). Qualifying Bet, Free Bet values, and markets vary. Eligible customers will be presented with the promotion offer, including all Qualifying Bet(s), Free Bet values, and markets, upon logging into their William Hill account or through direct communications (email, SMS, push notifications, or inbox messaging).

Ahead of the Royal Ascot 2025, William Hill is offering bettors an exciting opportunity to claim a free bet!

Simply sign in to your William Hill account and opt in to receive the promotion. Then, go ahead and place a qualifying bet on Royal Ascot between Sunday, 15th June 2025 and Saturday, 21st June 2025 in order to receive your free bet!

Bettors can then use their free bet on any eligible market via the William Hill website or app!

Availability:

Claimed once per customer Minimum Odds 📈

1/1 Claim By ⏳

21st June 2025

Steps to Claim the William Hill Royal Ascot Offer

Claiming your William Hill Royal Ascot free bets is really quick and simple! To help you get started, we have provided a step-by-step guide below.

Click on the link to the William Hill Royal Ascot Free Bet offer to be taken to the offer page. Log in to your account and opt in via the promotions page or homepage. Place a qualifying bet at odds of 1/1 or greater on any Royal Ascot race. Wait for your bet to settle. Receive your free bets rewards into your account shortly after. Enjoy!

William Hill Royal Ascot Free Bet Terms and Conditions

When claiming any offers from online betting platforms, it is important to familiarise yourself with any relevant terms and conditions that may apply to the offer that you are claiming. We have covered the key T&Cs of the Royal Ascot free bets betting offer from William Hill below.

To participate in the promotion, eligible customers must log into their William Hill account or access the promotion via the direct communication.

Click ‘Opt in’ on the dedicated promotion page.

Place a Qualifying Bet on any Royal Ascot race in order to receive the Free Bet.

Use the Free Bet on any eligible market via the William Hill website or the William Hill iOS or Android mobile app.

Bets placed on Price Boosts will not count towards your Qualifying Bet.

Bets placed on Future Races / Ante Post markets will not count towards your Qualifying Bet or Free Bet.

Free Bet(s) will be voided and removed from your account if not used by 18:10 (UK time) on Saturday, 21st June 2025.

A maximum of 1 x Free Bet per customer is available under this promotion.

The Free Bet is non-refundable and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

The promotion is only available to UK and Ireland customers who are invited to opt in online using the William Hill website or the William Hill iOS or Android Mobile app.

This promotion is not available in shops.

What is Royal Ascot?

One of Britain’s most well-known race courses, Ascot, hosts five days of top horse racing action annually in June. It sees the King and Queen in attendance, alongside several members of the royal family who have long had a vested interest in horses.

Owning and breeding some of the runners, this has been declared a Royal week since 1911 and is the longest-running event of its type. It sees some of the biggest and best horses, jockeys, and trainers come together to compete, offering a spectacle for racegoers.

Timetable for Royal Ascot 2025

For all of the race timings across each of the five days of Royal Ascot, we have provided a full schedule below to ensure you do not miss a thing!

Day 1: Tuesday 17th June

14:30 The Queen Anne Stakes (G1)

15:05 The Coventry Stakes (G2)

15:40 The King’s Stand Stakes (G1)

16:20 The St James’s Palace Stakes (G1)

17:00 The Ascot Stakes (Handicap)

17:35 The Wolferton Stakes (Listed)

18:10 The Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap)

Day 2: Wednesday 18th June

14:30 The Queen Mary Stakes (G2)

15:05 The Queen’s Vase (G2)

15:40 The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (G2)

16:20 The Prince of Wales’s Stakes (G1)

17:00 The Royal Hunt Cup (Handicap)

17:35 The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed)

18:10 The Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap)

Day 3: Thursday 19th June

14:00 The Norfolk Stakes (G2)

15:05 The King George V Stakes (Handicap)

15:40 The Ribblesdale Stakes (G2)

16:15 The Gold Cup (G1)

17:00 The Britannia Stakes (Handicap)

17:35 The Hampton Court Stakes (G3)

18:10 The Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap)

Day 4: Friday 20th June

14:30 The Albany Stakes (G3)

15:05 The Commonwealth Cup (G1)

15:40 The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap)

16:20 The Coronation Stakes (G1)

17:00 The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap)

17:35 The Kind Edward VII Stakes (G2)

18:10 The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap)

Day 5: Saturday 21st June

14:30 The Chesham Stakes (Listed)

15:06 The Jersey Stakes (G3)

15:41 The Hardwicke Stakes (G2)

16:20 The Platinum Jubilee Stakes (G1)

17:00 The Wokingham Stakes (Handicap)

17:35 The Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap)

18:10 The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions)

Responsible Gambling

It is important always to gamble responsibly, and there are many ways in which you can do this. Set yourself a budget that you can afford and stick to, and set reminders to manage the time that you are spending at a betting site. There are various responsible gambling tools available at betting sites to help with responsible gambling, such as deposit limits, time limits, reminder tools, and self-exclusions. For further support and information, or if you or someone you know is concerned about their online gambling habits, there are various helplines and resources to help, such as:

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How long does the Royal Ascot last?

The Royal Ascot runs for five days, from Tuesday 17th June, until Saturday 21st June.

Is there a promo code for the William Hill Royal Ascot offer?

There is no promo code required to claim the Royal Ascot free bet offer from William Hill.

What are the minimum odds to claim a William Hill Royal Ascot Free Bet?

Customers must place a bet at a minimum odds of EVS (2.0) or greater.

How do I claim the William Hill Royal Ascot offer?

To claim William Hill’s exciting offer ahead of Royal Ascot, simply sign in to your account and opt in via the promotions page. Place a qualifying bet on Royal Ascot and wait for this to settle.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.