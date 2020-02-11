William Hill boosts US reach as it strikes media deal with CBS Sports

Betting firm William Hill today confirmed it has struck a deal with CBS Sports as it ploughs ahead with its US expansion plan.



The deal means the British bookmaker will be the exclusive provider of betting odds across CBS Sports’ digital platforms.



The tie-up will kick off in March, with a full rollout planned for the fantasy football season — a major cash cow for the Viacom BCS-owned media firm.



“Becoming the official sports betting provider to CBS is another major step forward for William Hill in our US expansion,” said William Hill chief executive Ulrik Bengtsson.



“We are already a market leader with leading access, a bespoke technology platform and the most experienced US team. Now we have exclusive media, branding and promotional rights across CBS’ leading digital sports properties, to take the William Hill brand further and faster in the US.”



UK bookies have been jockeying to expand into the US amid growing competition in the country’s recently legalised sports betting market.



They are also facing tighter regulation at home, including an upcoming ban on credit card gambling and a new cap on fixed-odds betting terminals.



The two companies did not disclose financial details of the deal, which will grant William Hill exposure to CBS Sports’ 80m users per month.



It follows a similar deal by Ladbrokes Coral owner GVS, which was inked an agreement with Yahoo Sports and casino operator MGM. Paddy Power owner Flutter is set to sign a deal with Fox Sports following its £10bn merger with Stars Group.



Jeffrey Gerttula, executive vice president and general manager of CBS Sports Digital, said: “We’re thrilled to launch this momentous partnership, which will allow us to deepen our investment and further extend our leadership in delivering multi-platform sports wagering content, while providing William Hill with unprecedented reach for their market-leading betting platform as they continue to grow their industry leading US business.”

