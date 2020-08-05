William Hill profit plunges after £82m coronavirus hit

William Hill’s profit plunged in the first half of the year after the gambling firm took an £82m hit due to the coronavirus crisis, as its shops closed and sports events were cancelled.

The figures

William Hill posted an adjusted loss after tax of £11.1m, after reporting an £81.9m impairment charge following an assessment of the impact Covid-19 has had on high street retail cash flows.

Read more: William Hill share price jumps on hope Bundesliga betting turns around its fortunes

Exceptional items also included net income after third party costs, interest and tax of £201.6m relating to the VAT refund for charges incurred on retail gaming machines income between 2002 and 2013.

Profit after tax before exceptional items was £115.6m.

Net income dropped 32 per cent from £811.7m to £554.4m during the first six months of the year due to the closure of stores during the lockdown.

William Hill reported an adjusted loss per share of 1.2p, compared to earnings per share of 5.3p last year.

What William Hill said