Wild by Tart launch limited edition gin in national supermarkets

Tart London was founded by by Jemima Jones and Lucy Carr-Ellison

The founders behind Wild by Tart have launched a limited edition gin in national supermarkets as they look to expand from their restaurateur roots.

The duo, who started their culinary careers as food columnists for the Evening Standard Magazine, launched Wild by Tart in October 2019 in London Victoria.

They have now collaborated with Bathtub Gin to launch their newest product, which has been picked up by Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons.

The limited edition bottle, which is geared towards the ‘wild folkloric beauty of winter’ has been designed by the duo but contains Bathtub Gin’s Kent-made product.

The two women said they wanted the bottle “to touch on British heritage and the wilderness of our native landscapes”.

“The design carries you on a dreamlike journey through night skies and nature, weaving together beauty, imagination and folklore. Heritage, nature and imagination come together under the stars,” they said.

“Bathtub Gin’s paper wrap gave us the perfect canvas to bring that vision to life. The result is something we’d love to see at the centre of a table, a bottle that works as beautifully for hosting as it does for gifting over the season.”

Bathtub gin leans into collabs

Bathtub Gin, which was launched in 2011 by Atom Brands, takes inspiration from 1920s prohibition-era illicit gin.

The company cold-infuses London Dry Gin with botanicals like orange peel and cardamom, a hit with a consumer base that has started to lean towards quality over quantity when it comes to alcohol.

The collaboration between Tart London and Bathtub Gin aims to position their new product as the ‘gin of hosting’, following earlier limited edition bottle designs from Bathtub with ceramicist Harlie Brown and Belgravia in Bloom.

Hannah Burden-Teh, brand director for Bathtub Gin, told The Spirits Business: “The brown paper wrap has always been a signature part of Bathtub Gin, and it lends itself perfectly to creative collaborations. It gives us a canvas to partner with exciting names like Tart London and bring something new to our loyal customers.

“This year’s design launches just in time for the gifting season and offers something unique and collectable. We regularly hear from customers who up-cycle their Bathtub bottles as candle holders, vases or even wedding centrepieces, so limited editions like this are about giving them something extra special to enjoy and to keep.”