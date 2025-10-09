Gingardium Leviosa: Harry Potter star Emma Watson’s gin brand takes off

Emma Watson and Alex Watson attend the Soho House Awards at DUMBO House on September 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

The luxury gin brand co-founded by Harry Potter star Emma Watson has surged in value after raising an extra £5m.

Renais Gin was launched in May 2023 by the actor and her brother Alex and is now sold in 11 countries.

The siblings were inspired to set up the company by childhood trips to their family’s vineyard, Domaine Watson, in France, which their father has operated for more than 30 years.

Earlier this year, City AM reported that Renais Gin had secured £4.95m on the back of expanding into the US in 2023.

Investors include “strategic drinks industry experts” including US-based InvestBev and Jean-Sebastien Robicquet of Maison Villevert.

Now, new accounts filed with Companies House have revealed the firm’s shareholder funds have surged from £437,538 to £3.1m in the year to 31 March, 2025.

Renais Gin is based in Dorset and is run by Alex Watson who serves as its chief executive.

Earlier this year, the company said it was looking to launch in the likes of France, Spain, Dubai and Canada in 2025.

The firm’s directors include the likes of ex-Lathwaites Group CFO Jimmy Weir, Andrew Morgan ex-Diageo European Chief and Alex Staartjes previously global marketing director at Pernod Ricard.

Emma Watson is a shareholder but is not listed as a director of the company.

Wealth of Emma Watson’s Harry Potter co-stars continue to rise

The accounts come after City AM reported in March that the fortune of fellow Harry Potter star Rupert Grint jumped to more than £30m in the year before being hit by a hefty tax bill.

The actor’s wealth increased from £27.7m to £30.6m in the year to 31 March, 2024.

In November that year, Rupert Grint’s appeal against HMRC imposing a £1.8m tax bill on him was dismissed, after a Tribunal upheld a Beatles clause against the actor’s tax affairs.

At the start of 2025, it was reported that Harry Potter actor himself Daniel Radcliffe’s wealth had almost passed the £100m mark through the business he uses to channel his on-screen earnings, Gilmore Jacobs.

For the year ending March 2024, the actor’s wealth increased to £96.3m.