The luxury gin brand co-founded by Harry Potter star Emma Watson and her brother has raised almost £5m.

Renais Gin, which was launched in May 2023, has secured £4.95m on the back of expanding into the US last year.

The spirit is now sold in 11 countries while the company has distribution deals agreed with a further 22.

In a statement, Renais Gin said the additional funding will support its international expansion and growth in the US as it seeks to enter new states.

In 2025, the brand is looking to launch in the likes of France, Spain, Dubai and Canada.

Emma Watson and her brother, Alex, were inspired to set up the company by childhood trips to their family’s vineyard, Domaine Watson, in France, which their father has operated for more than 30 years.

Alex Watson, chief executive and co-founder of Renais Gin, said: “It’s been an exciting year for Renais and this new raise is a key milestone in the brand’s

growth.

“The raise will support expansion in the US off the back of our successful California and New York launch, as well as our continued focus on content and community engagement.

“As consumers preference for premiumisation and a desire to drink less, but better, continues to grow, we are in a unique position in the gin category to capture their attention and tell our story of heritage, craftsmanship and provenance.

“I am also excited to have some of the foremost drink’s experts on board as investors, their experience will be invaluable to Renais to reach its full potential.”

Investors include “strategic drinks industry experts” including US-based InvestBev and

Jean-Sebastien Robicquet of Maison Villevert.

Brian Rosen, general partner InvestBev, added: “We are thrilled to support Renais Gin in its journey to become a globally recognised brand.

“The premium gin category continues to demonstrate remarkable potential, and Renais Gin’s quality and sustainability credentials align perfectly with our strategic investment focus.

“We believe our capital—coupled with our deep industry expertise and network—will amplify Renais Gin’s ability to reach new consumers and markets.”

Renais has also bolstered its board with ex-Lathwaites Group CFO Jimmy Weir who will join other drinks industry veterans including Andrew Morgan ex-Diageo European Chief and Alex Staartjes previously global marketing director at Pernod Ricard.