Why Satyrio is the Square Mile’s hidden Italian gem

The Satyrio Italian restaurant in the Square Mile

Our Toast the City Awards are celebrating the Square Mile’s top spots and takes place this October. This week: Satyrio Italian restaurant.

Why do you deserve to win a coveted Slice of Toast?

We would love to win because we are a small, authentic Italian restaurant – a real hidden gem. We have a lovely garden, take great care of every guest and use only high-quality ingredients in our dishes. Our wine list is large and carefully chosen to match our food. We are still not very well known and winning this award would help us reach more local people and share with them our true Italian flavours and hospitality.

Tell us a bit about you

I’m Mirko Kusturin and I come from the jewellery and watchmaking industry, where I learned to value precision and beauty. I love connecting with people and sharing Italian culture through food and hospitality. In the past, I have taken part in several charity initiatives to raise awareness and inspire others to help those in need. Bringing people together around a table is my greatest passion.

What’s your secret Square Mile hotspot?

Satyrio of course! It’s truly a gem: customers always tell us this because from the outside it doesn’t look like what it actually is.

Tell us something we didn’t know about your business

The restaurant is just the tip of the iceberg. Behind it there is a lot of work: we are always searching for new products, discovering small wine and food producers and creating special dinners so our guests can learn the story behind a bottle of wine or a plate of pasta. Every month we promote a different Italian region, sharing its wines and traditional dishes.

What’s your favourite thing about the Square Mile?

Its energy and modern spirit. People here are curious, open to new cultures and eager to discover new experiences. Many of our guests are businessmen who have been to Italy and want to relive those moments.

What’s your fondest memory of the Square Mile?

All the activities and events that take place, especially during Christmas and the summer. The streets come alive, there are so many opportunities to meet people, discover new things and enjoy the City in a different way. I love the atmosphere during this time of year – it feels vibrant and full of life.