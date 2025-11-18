Why Attend ADFW 2025

ADFW 2025: Engineering the Capital Network

Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) is the MENA region’s premier business and investment summit, bringing together global leaders, market experts, policymakers, and investors from over 100 countries to drive impactful dialogue and collaboration.

Over four transformative days, ADFW 2025 promises yet another milestone gathering of global finance’s most influential voices across five established Flagship Forums and over 60 curated events designed to foster collaboration, unlock opportunity, and accelerate economic growth.

The 4th edition of ADFW is centred around the theme: Engineering the Capital Network – exploring the purposeful design of new financial systems built to harness innovation, artificial intelligence, and a rebalancing of global capital flows. The theme reflects the growing influence of the UAE, and the GCC, as a gravitational centre for capital and forward-looking investment strategy.

