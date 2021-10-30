'Whole country wishes her well': Queen advised to rest for two weeks

The Queen has been advised to rest for two more weeks, with the Prime Minister saying the whole country wished her well.

Buckingham Palace announced on Friday that the 95-year-old monarch would not carry out any official visits for a fortnight.

Following doctors’ advice, the Queen will continue with some light, desk-based duties.

The palace said it was her “firm intention” to attend Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph on November 14.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the monarch was “on very good form”.

Speaking from the G20 summit of world leaders in Rome, Johnson said: “I spoke to her Majesty, as I do every week, this week and she’s on very good form.

“She’s just got to follow the advice of her doctors and get some rest and I think that’s the important thing.

“The whole country wishes her well.”

The monarch underwent preliminary medical checks in hospital on October 20 after cancelling a trip to Northern Ireland.

She had her first overnight hospital stay in eight years at London’s King Edward VII’s Hospital.

It was announced last week that she would not attend the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow as had been planned. A planned address to delegates has since been recorded and will be played via video.