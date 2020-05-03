WHO: Second UK coronavirus peak 'certainly possible'

A second peak of coronavirus infections in the UK is “certainly possible”, according to a leading World Health Organisation epidemiologist.

Dr Maria van Kerkhove, the technical lead of the World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 response, said countries must “remain on alert for additional transmission” even after they have suppressed the virus.

Boris Johnson will announce the government’s plan to ease coronavirus social distancing restrictions at the end of next week.

It is expected that some workplaces, such as construction sites, will be opened by the end of the month and primary schools may return next month.

Van Kerkhove told the BBC it was imperative that the UK stayed vigilant as it eases its coronavirus lockdown.

“What we’re seeing in a number of countries that have been successful in suppressing transmission is that….many more people remain susceptible,” she said.

“What we’re seeing in countries like Singapore, who are seeing something like a second wave, is there are actually outbreaks that are happening in expat dormitories so the virus has found a place it can take hold and it can re-surge again.

“All countries must remain on alert for additional transmission even if they have been successful in suppressing transmission the first round.”

The UK’s death toll from Covid-19 has now surpassed 27,000, putting it only behind Italy in Europe.