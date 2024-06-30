Who owns Leicester? How much did Srivaddhanaprabha pay in 2010?

LEICESTER, ENGLAND – APRIL 07: A detailed view of a statue of Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, former Leicester City Chairman, outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Conference League Quarter Final Leg One match between Leicester City and PSV Eindhoven at on April 07, 2022 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Who are the current owners of Leicester?

Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha owns Leicester City. He is the son of the late Thai billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha died in a helicopter crash in Leicester in 2018.

Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha is also the chief executive of Thai travel retail group King Power.

Shares in the club are split between family members.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha bought the club in 2010.

What is the breakdown of ownership?

Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha (son) 55% Voramas Srivaddhanaprabha (daughter) 10% Apichet Srivaddhanaprabha (son) 10% Aroonroong Srivaddhanaprabha (daughter) 10% Aimon Srivaddhanaprabha (wife) 15%

Who are the directors of Leicester?

Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha is the chairman of Leicester City.

His brother Apichet is the vice-chairman.

Susan Whelan is the club’s chief executive. She has held the position since 2010.

Jon Rudkin is Leicester’s director of football.

What is Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha’s net worth?

Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha and his family’s net worth is $3.5bn, according to Forbes.

Aiyawatt is King Power’s CEO and chief commercial officer.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was valued at over $5bn by Forbes before dying in a helicopter crash in 2018.

He started King Power after opening a duty-free shop in Bangkok in 1989. The company now makes hundreds of millions of dollars a year.

When did Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha buy Leicester and who was the previous owner?

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha bought Leicester City for a reported fee of £39m in 2010.

His son Aiyawatt, who now owns Leicester, was named as a vice-chairman.

The Serbian-American businessman Milan Mandarić owned Leicester before Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Former Portsmouth owner Mandarić remained as a chairman at Leicester until late 2010.

Mandarić went on to buy Sheffield Wednesday before selling to a Thai company in 2015.

What is the Srivaddhanaprabha family’s record as Leicester City owners?

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and his family gave Leicester City and football fans around the world a great sporting story to remember when Leicester won the Premier League in 2016.

At 5,000/1 odds, the Foxes performed a miracle under the management of Claudio Ranieri.

With players including Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez and N’Golo Kante starring for Leicester, the team racked up 81 points across the season.

As a result of their Premier League success, they played in the Champions League for the first time and reached the quarter-finals.

When Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha bought the club in 2010, Leicester were playing in the Championship, English football’s second tier.

In 2014, the owners promised they would spend £180m on the club to get them promoted to the Premier League.

After promotion that season, they managed to survive in the Premier League following a great escape from relegation. It allowed them to go on and win the league the next season.

Leicester were relegated to the Championship due to poor performances in the 2022-23 season. They bounced straight back by winning the division in 2023-24.

Their financial outlook has not been as positive, with the club recording a £89.7m loss for the 2022-23 season. They have challenged the Premier League’s ruling that they broke profit and sustainability rules (PSR).