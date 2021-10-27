UK Court of Appeal begins two-day Julian Assange US extradition case

High profile whistleblower Julian Assange is due to begin his UK appeal hearing today which could determine whether he will be extradited to the US to face espionage charges.

Australia-born Assange’s US charges allege that he conspired with army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to illegally obtain classified information.

“Assurances by the US government that they would not put Julian Assange in a maximum-security prison or subject him to abusive Special Administrative Measures were discredited by their admission that they reserved the right to reverse those guarantees,” secretary general of human rights charity Amnesty, Agnès Callamard said on Monday.

Callamard’s comments follow an investigation by Yahoo News which claimed that US security services had considered kidnapping or killing Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, when he was staying in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

The two-day hearing is expected to consider five grounds of appeal by the US, which includes the reliability of assurances offered by the US after a lower UK court ruled against Assange’s extradition in January.

“This week, the US is appealing on numerous grounds, and its fresh arguments divide into two camps. First, the US will say that the specific assurances they have now provided about the conditions in which Assange will be detained in Federal prison address all of the concerns of the District Judge about his risk of suicide,” Partner at UK law firm Peters & Peters Nick Vamos explained.

“Its second argument is about whether the evidence given to the District Judge about Assange’s mental health and the weight she placed on it was correct. In particular, Assange’s psychiatric expert said he was at a high risk of suicide but did not mention that Assange had fathered two children whilst in custody. Therefore, the US will argue that the District Judge’s conclusions about the level of risk were flawed.”

Vamos said that we should expect Assange to remain in custody pending the result of the appeal, adding that “Given his history, I find it practically inconceivable that any court would release him on bail until the entire legal process is concluded.”

The case, which has spanned nearly two decades, has prompted fears over investigative journalism freedoms. Many have argued that the actions Assange has been pursued for is what investigative journalists undertake in their daily lives.

Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison for her part in the leaks, but served just seven when former US president Barack Obama commuted her sentence. Though the intelligence analyst was later sentenced to another year in prison in March 2019, after she refused to testify against WikiLeaks.