Which taxes will be raised in the Budget?

The Chancellor faces tough decisions at her second major fiscal event

The UK Chancellor has now received the first forecast from the OBR. There will be two more

“pre-measures” rounds before the crunch moment on 10 November when the OBR deliver

to the Treasury the first “post-measure” forecast. That’s the point where Reeves will have

had to make some decisions on what might actually end up in the Budget and the OBR will

hit F9 on the spreadsheet to see if it does indeed fill the fiscal black hole. If not, there is one

more forecast round to make the numbers add up before Budget Day on 26 November.



To give a flavour of what might be required, the Institute for Fiscal Studies has just released a

report on “Options For Tax Increases” which puts some economic meat on the Excel bones.

As you might imagine, the big numbers come from raising the rate of the main taxes. These

are the ones that the government made a manifesto pledge not to raise: income tax,

national insurance and VAT. After that it’s property taxes which includes Kemi Badenoch’s

beloved stamp duty along with everyone’s bin-collecting favourite, council tax. Next comes

corporation tax, which the government pledged to keep stable and predictable in last year’s

“Corporate Tax Roadmap”. You can see that if all of these are to remain untouched, there

are thin pickings indeed for the Chancellor to rely upon for raising the necessary revenues.

But that doesn’t mean she won’t try. The IFS work through an example of several measures

that could cumulatively raise £20bn: