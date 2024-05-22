Which football academy produces the most Premier League playing minutes?

The Premier League may be done and dusted for the summer but there’s still lots to talk about, including academies.

The FA Cup takes place this weekend between Manchester United and Manchester City, while there will be Euro 2024 next month and Olympic football – featuring Kylian Mbappe – in the summer.

The Premier League is known for its strong depth in football academies, where the players of the future ply their trade hoping for a shot at the big time.

But which global club’s academies have produced the most Premier League playing minutes in the 2023-24 season?

Well of the 273 academies that have contributed it is unsurprising to see Premier League clubs featuring in the top 10, though Flamengo and Barcelona also make this part of the list.

Between places 10 and 20 feature the likes of Paris St Germain, Benfica and Charlton.

Here’s the full list of clubs and the 2023-24 Premier League minutes their academies produced.

United top the table

1-10

(Bold = Premier League 2023-24)

Manchester United 34,076 minutes

Chelsea 27,075

Manchester City 20,684

Liverpool 17,329

Nottingham Forest 14,844

Arsenal 11,869

Sheffield United 11,487

Flamengo 10,893

Barcelona 10,578

Everton 10,110

11-25

Paris St Germain 10,076

Benfica 9,938

Ajax 9,402

Brighton 9,291

Anderlecht 9,288

Charlton 8,745

West Ham 8,654

Norwich 8,491

Crystal Palace 7,441

Southampton 7,201

Leeds 7,068

St Etienne 7,038

Leicester 6,936

Bristol City 6,903

Hull 6,747

26-50

Dynamo Kyiv 6,544

Fulham 6,403

River Plate 6,272

Genk 6,146

Derby 6,144

Villarreal 6,065

FC Nordsjaelland 5,869

Hoffenheim 5,833

Newcastle 5,720

Lens 5,514

Wolves 5,459

Corinthians 5,407

Chateauroux 5,295

Stuttgart 5,268

Aston Villa 5,150

NAC Breda 4,790

Lorient 4,754

Tottenham 4,716

Rennes 4,647

Blackburn 4,637

Marseille 4,627

FC Copenhagen 4,616

Sunderland 4,388

Dinamo Zagreb 4,318

Porto 4,264

53 Burnley 4,171

61 PSV Eindhoven 3,760

65 Sporting Lisbon 3,706

66 Shakhtar Donetsk 3,679

70 Atalanta 3,565

88 RB Leipzig 3,339

100 Bayer Leverkusen 2,936

152 Palmeiras 2,047

165 Real Madrid 1,699

175 Bayern Munich 1,602

177 Monaco 1,577

186 Borussia Dortmund 1,412

209 Bournemouth 1,111

214 Juventus 1,017

221 Atletico Madrid 881

229 Brentford 708

231 Luton 683

242 Millwall 459

252 Inter Milan 348

255 Sevilla 289

258 Ipswich 201

270 Celtic 19

273 Celta Vigo 11

Data from PA Agency.