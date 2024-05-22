Which football academy produces the most Premier League playing minutes?
The Premier League may be done and dusted for the summer but there’s still lots to talk about, including academies.
The FA Cup takes place this weekend between Manchester United and Manchester City, while there will be Euro 2024 next month and Olympic football – featuring Kylian Mbappe – in the summer.
The Premier League is known for its strong depth in football academies, where the players of the future ply their trade hoping for a shot at the big time.
But which global club’s academies have produced the most Premier League playing minutes in the 2023-24 season?
Well of the 273 academies that have contributed it is unsurprising to see Premier League clubs featuring in the top 10, though Flamengo and Barcelona also make this part of the list.
Between places 10 and 20 feature the likes of Paris St Germain, Benfica and Charlton.
Here’s the full list of clubs and the 2023-24 Premier League minutes their academies produced.
1-10
(Bold = Premier League 2023-24)
- Manchester United 34,076 minutes
- Chelsea 27,075
- Manchester City 20,684
- Liverpool 17,329
- Nottingham Forest 14,844
- Arsenal 11,869
- Sheffield United 11,487
- Flamengo 10,893
- Barcelona 10,578
- Everton 10,110
11-25
- Paris St Germain 10,076
- Benfica 9,938
- Ajax 9,402
- Brighton 9,291
- Anderlecht 9,288
- Charlton 8,745
- West Ham 8,654
- Norwich 8,491
- Crystal Palace 7,441
- Southampton 7,201
- Leeds 7,068
- St Etienne 7,038
- Leicester 6,936
- Bristol City 6,903
- Hull 6,747
26-50
- Dynamo Kyiv 6,544
- Fulham 6,403
- River Plate 6,272
- Genk 6,146
- Derby 6,144
- Villarreal 6,065
- FC Nordsjaelland 5,869
- Hoffenheim 5,833
- Newcastle 5,720
- Lens 5,514
- Wolves 5,459
- Corinthians 5,407
- Chateauroux 5,295
- Stuttgart 5,268
- Aston Villa 5,150
- NAC Breda 4,790
- Lorient 4,754
- Tottenham 4,716
- Rennes 4,647
- Blackburn 4,637
- Marseille 4,627
- FC Copenhagen 4,616
- Sunderland 4,388
- Dinamo Zagreb 4,318
- Porto 4,264
Academy football: elected others
- 53 Burnley 4,171
- 61 PSV Eindhoven 3,760
- 65 Sporting Lisbon 3,706
- 66 Shakhtar Donetsk 3,679
- 70 Atalanta 3,565
- 88 RB Leipzig 3,339
- 100 Bayer Leverkusen 2,936
- 152 Palmeiras 2,047
- 165 Real Madrid 1,699
- 175 Bayern Munich 1,602
- 177 Monaco 1,577
- 186 Borussia Dortmund 1,412
- 209 Bournemouth 1,111
- 214 Juventus 1,017
- 221 Atletico Madrid 881
- 229 Brentford 708
- 231 Luton 683
- 242 Millwall 459
- 252 Inter Milan 348
- 255 Sevilla 289
- 258 Ipswich 201
- 270 Celtic 19
- 273 Celta Vigo 11
Data from PA Agency.