Which? calls on CAA to investigate Ryanair’s refund policy

UK consumer champion Which? has called on the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to investigate Ryanair’s refund policy after a customer threatened to sue the carrier.

Ryanair announced last year the introduction of a new refund policy, which sees the airline pay customer refunds into a “wallet” attached to the customers’ account. If passengers want to withdraw the funds, they need to make a request to Ryanair.

According to Which?, the procedure creates “an extra step in the process,” which could result in less people claiming their money back. Which? also said the low-cost airline didn’t appear to have given passenger a choice regarding the “wallet” feature.

“Which? investigations have repeatedly shown that some airlines are prepared to flout the law when it comes to refunds and consumer rights, with little fear of facing any consequences,” said Rory Boland, Which? travel editor.

“The CAA must step in to investigate the issue, and take action against Ryanair if it confirms the policy is breaching the law.”

A CAA spokesperson said the body was regularly monitoring “the approaches that airlines take to complying with their obligations and review any evidence provided to us about how they meet their obligations.”

Ryanair rebutted saying customers are informed about the company’s refund policies and their rights continue to be respected.