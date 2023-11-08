Where to eat in London: Ramael Scully on his favourite restaurants

Scully St James’s chef-patron Ramael Scully tells us his favourite restaurants in London he likes to visit on his days off.

Lyon’s Seafood Restaurant, Crouch End

This is my local restaurant. As well as amazing seafood they specialise in natural wines and I love their cocktails. They do oysters the best way – au natural. On my day off, I feel very lucky if I can walk down and get some fresh fish – it’s one of my highlights of my week – a great neighbourhood restaurant.

Victory Mansion, Stoke Newington

You can’t go wrong with tacos and cocktails! I was here a couple of weeks ago and the toasted rice mezcal, salted agave and grapefruit bitters was so good. They do this red pepper pork collar with kimchi and mango salsa – I’m telling you, go and try this. The other best thing on the menu is their MSG fries – my favourite.

Growing up in Australia, there were many cool Italian pasta bars but London was late to the party. I knew David Carter from Smokestack and also Chris through 10 Heddon Street and these boys are rocking it hard! It’s a great location for a start, plus everything on the menu is breaking boundaries with Italian cooking.

Dapur, Holborn

Every now and again I need my full Malaysian hit and that’s when I go to Dapur. The owner Teresa cooks like my mum cooks. Coconut rice, meat, two veg. Dapur is the kind of place I take my staff and friends to catch up. It reminds me of home. Once in a blue moon, I get my rendeng and massamala there and it never disappoints. Plus it’s super affordable and always open on Mondays, which I love.

The great thing is the menu changes every day and you can check on social media what’s on. A great concept perfectly executed.

Shwarma Bar, Exmouth Market

I love going to Exmouth Market, it’s such a cool street. I love the vibe of Shwarma Bar: you walk in and it’s got a big central bar, it feels welcoming and friendly. You know your goal is to eat, drink and get that Middle Eastern kick. You can’t go wrong with the cauliflower shawarma. I love that Josh Katz uses vegetables in a creative way, he thinks out of the box.