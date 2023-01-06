Where to eat for Chinese New Year: Best London restaurants to celebrate the year of the rabbit

With one new year already receding in the rear-view mirror, attentions are turning to the next – the Chinese New Year, which falls on the 22 January and marks the beginning of the year of the rabbit. Dining is a huge part of the traditional celebrations and London’s restaurants are pulling out all the stops to privide some of the best Chinese cuisine this side of Shanghai. Here are some of our top picks.

Hakkasan

Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant Hakkasan, with outposts in Hanway Place and Mayfair, will celebrate from 10 January to 7 February with a limited edition menu and cocktail, the Tùzi Tail, in collaboration with Hennessy X.O. They will also bring back their much-loved Wishing Tree, this year designed by The Lucas Studio, so guests can hang their wishes for the year ahead.

On Wednesday 18, Hakkasan and Hennessy X.O. will collaborate on an elaborate one-off celebration dinner at Hakkasan Hanway Place, at which guests will be treated to Hakkasan’s limited edition menu alongside drinks pairings by Hennessy X.O. and live entertainment. The Chinese New Year menu is priced at £128 for a minimum of two people and is available from 10 January to 7 February.

The Tent (at the end of the Universe)

On the big day itself, The Tent (at the end of the Universe) at 17 Little Portland Street will launch a series of Sunday Sessions, consisting of takeovers by acclaimed figures from the worlds of music, arts and food, hosted by chef John Javier. The first of these will be a Chinese New Year takeover, which will see Javier going back to his culinary roots with a menu of his signature Chinese dishes, which will stay on the menu for the following week.

Javier is known for his irreverent, playful take on Chinese food while at the helm of Sydney’s Chinese restaurant Master and Hong Kong’s Happy Paradise. Javier has also created a full Chinese New Year menu which will be served for sit-down dinners at The Tent in place of its regular menu, for the following week.

Yauatcha

Dim-sum tea houses Yauatcha Soho and Yauatcha City will introduce a limited edition menu and cocktail, the Bunny Sour, in partnership with Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru, and will decorate each restaurant with bespoke rabbit illustrations as well as offering a rabbit shaped dessert. Also returning are Yauatcha’s pineapple pastries, topped with a Rabbit printed onto chocolate, which will be available for nationwide delivery, as well as in the restaurants and at Yauatcha’s patisserie counters.

A special edition of Yauatcha City’s dim sum masterclasses, which launched last year, will take place on Saturday 21 January, priced at £158 per person and led by global executive chef Andrew Yeo. The masterclass will lead guests through how to make the intricate dim-sum for which Yauatcha is known and is followed by lunch.

Tickets to the Chinese New Year dim sum masterclass on Saturday 21st January are £158 a head , available to purchase via SevenRooms. The Chinese New Year menu is £78 per person for a minimum of two people and will be available from 10 January to 7 February.

Bistrot Galvin

Internationally renowned chefs Chris and Jeff Galvin will welcome the Chinese New Year, with a special Rabbit Chow Mein (£19) alongside Tsingtao beer or jasmine tea. The special will be available for lunch or dinner between 18 and 21 January. Inspired by the classic French bistros, Galvin Bistrot & Bar launched in October 2020 next to the Galvin brothers’ Michelin-starred restaurant Galvin La Chapelle.

Poon’s at Carousel

On 19 and 20 January, London’s beloved Cantonese restaurant Poon’s will take over Carousel for a two-night Chinese New Year celebration. Carousel will play host to a bountiful ‘Steamboat’ feast from Poon’s, with guests seated around bubbling stock pots and encouraged to poach an array of marinated meats, fresh seafood, Chinese vegetables, tofu, all accompanied by a selection of Poon’s signature sauces. Nian gao, a traditional sticky rice cake representing prosperity, will be served for dessert. Tickets are £55 and can be purchased via the Carousel website.

Bao

From 20 January to 5 February, groups of six or more can book the private dining rooms at Bao King’s Cross and Shoreditch for a feast to bring good fortune in 2023. Groups can book the private dining rooms — decked out in red and gold, the traditional colours of prosperity — and order the set menu for £39 per person.