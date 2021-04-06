Nobu and Hakkasan delivery app Supper to raise £5m to expand high-end restaurant platform across London

Premium London restaurant delivery app Supper, which counts Nobu, Hakkasan, Zuma and Hide among its clients, has launched a £5m funding round to expand across the capital.

The takeaway platform, which has described itself as the “Michelin star Deliveroo”, will raise £1.5m through private equity investment firm Growthdeck as part of the fundraise.

Supper, which also provides deliveries from Michelin-starred Hide and Veeraswamy, said it had doubled its customer base to more than 80,000 users since the beginning of the pandemic, as consumers sought to replicate the restaurant experience at home.

By the end of the year Supper, is aiming to increase its customer numbers to 120,000 and the number of restaurants on the platform to 300.

The funding round will also be used to develop localised partner kitchens in order to widen its geographic spread.

The company delivers meals using “custom-made gyroscopically stable delivery vehicles” to ensure food arrives at customers’ houses in the same condition that it left the restaurant. All of its drivers are employed directly by Supper, avoiding the use of “gig economy” workers.

Gary Robins, head of business development at Growthdeck, said: “We’re delighted to be launching a second round of investment for Supper which has already cemented itself as the go-to food delivery service for fine dining, upmarket restaurants and high-end retailers.”

“This is a clear gap in the restaurant delivery market that Supper has managed to carve out.”