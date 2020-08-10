Whatsapp update to allow users to sync chats between devices

Whatsapp is reportedly developing a new update that will allow users to sync chats between multiple devices at once.

The Facebook-owned messaging app currently limits its service to one main device, meaning users can only be logged in on one device at a time and messages cannot be synced. Whatsapp Web also requires a phone to be turned on and connected to the internet.

But leaks suggest a new update will allow users to access Whatsapp on multiple devices at the same time, as well as sync chats across platforms.

The popular messaging service is also set to launch its long-rumoured iPad app alongside the software update, according to WABetaInfo.

Yes, it's the ability to use your WhatsApp account from 4 devices at the same time.

Under development, but it's great!



The update is still under development and it is not yet confirmed whether syncing will be available between iOS and Android devices, according to the report.

It comes amid reports that Facebook is looking to improve integration of chat services across its different chat services on Messenger, Instagram and Whatsapp.

Whatsapp, which has more than 2bn users worldwide, has rolled out a raft of new features to help tackle fake news during the coronavirus crisis, including a search feature and a limit on message forwarding.