What’s Your ‘Worth It’ Equation When It Comes To Work?

Depending on how super-organised we are (or how much we really, really love Excel), we’ve all got a list somewhere, either in our heads or in an aforementioned spreadsheet, of the things we want and need when it comes to work.

Those can be a competitive salary, flexible working hours that can be a mix of fully remote or hybrid, great health and wellness benefits, share schemes and any number of other add-on benefits we value.

But we wouldn’t be surprised if those “what’s worth it to me” priorities had shifted a little – or a whole lot – since the pandemic. Recent research from Microsoft found that 47% of respondents said they are now more likely to put family and personal life over work than before the

pandemic. 53%, particularly parents (55%) and women (56%), who responded to the survey, said that they’re now more likely to prioritise their health and wellbeing over work than before.

The stats prove it, too. In 2020, 17% of people left their jobs, with 18% of people quitting in 2021. Their reasons for leaving included personal wellbeing or mental health at 24%, work-life

balance, also at 24%, and lack of flexible work hours or location at 21%.

Going forward, what will be worth it to many people will be jobs that fit in with their lives – and not the other way around.

So if you are re-evaluating your “worth it” equation when it comes to your job, and finding it comes up short, here are three jobs that might just prompt a move. For lots more open roles, check out our Job Board.

Lead Software Engineer, Seedrs

The Job: Seedrs is looking for a Lead Software Engineer with experience in Ruby on Rails and React. The leading equity crowdfunding platform, Seedrs is the most active funder of private companies in the UK, with over £1B invested into campaigns and more than 1,100 deals funded.

Big Plus: The role is remote.

More Benefits: Employee share options, money to invest through the platform, 25 days annual leave and flexi Fridays, a personal wellness allowance and enhanced maternity/paternity/adoption pay are all on offer here.

Apply Now: If you’ve got six-plus years’ of experience working with and developing large B2C applications, working at scale, consider applying. You will have a strong focus on best practices and a view on how to achieve these in a fast growth team. Additionally, you’ll be capable of developing in a microservice architecture, will have superb API standards and develop locally in containers. Previous supervisory experience is strongly desired

Find out more about the Lead Software Engineer role and to browse other openings at Seedrs, visit our Job Board.

Head of Email Marketing, Flipdish

The Job: The Head of Email Marketing job is a brand new role at Flipdish. Everything a food business needs to take orders direct from its own sites and apps, Flipdish offers digital ordering from kiosks or phones, and lets companies grow their business with marketing and loyalty campaigns.

Big Plus: You’ll get an ESOP (employee stock ownership plan). Flipdish says, “We want all of our best employees to have skin in the game”.

More Benefits: Access to training and certification, a collaborative work environment with a dynamic and diverse team, team-building activities and social events as well as an unparalleled opportunity to grow and advance within the company.

Apply Now: You’ll have a proven track record of successfully having put in place/overseeing email marketing structure and strategy, and can effectively build and scale these efforts. You will have technical expertise with email automation platforms (ideally Hubspot), a genuine interest in the tech landscape and will be experienced in delivering high return on value email marketing campaigns, understanding how to A/B test and drive continuous improvement.

Read more on the Head of Email Marketing job here and to discover more jobs at Flipdish, visit our Job Board.

Backend Engineer – Node.JS focused, Klarna

The Job: Klarna is en route to becoming the world’s favorite way to shop by making transactional, boring eCommerce a thing of the past. The Node.js/AWS focused backend engineer will have expert knowledge of both Typescript, serverless and event-driven architecture, and will have experience working with monorepos/microservices as part of a larger ecosystem.

Big Plus: Each staff member – or “Klarnaut” – is provided with an annual financial contribution to improve their flexible work life. It can be used to upgrade work accessories, or their home office space.

More Benefits: You’ll work two days per week in the office on agreed days, and then three flexible days. The company takes a very Swedish approach to benefits: support for parents, health and wellness perks are all offered.

Apply Now: If you have experience working in a commercial environment creating backend services for consumption across a large platform, strong experience with AWS and knowledge of event-driven systems, have a keen interest in exploring new technologies, methodologies and best practices, this could be the role for you.

Delve into the Backend Engineer – Node.JS focused role here, and find more jobs at Klarna on our Job Board.

Are you evaluating your “worth it” equation? If it’s time for you to make a career change, then there are plenty of opportunities on our Job Board.